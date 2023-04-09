Sunday, April 9, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Music Zafaran goes extra vocal in new ‘Jeguli’ song
Music

Zafaran goes extra vocal in new ‘Jeguli’ song

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko
Swangz Avenue’s rising star, Zafaran, has released a brand new love ballad titled “Jeguli,” which showcases her exceptional vocal abilities.
Produced by renowned producer Bomba music, the song features a unique blend of afro-pop and RnB genres.
This track is the fourth song from the artist since signing with Swangz Avenue. According to rumors, Zafaran is currently working on a bigger musical project for her career, and fans might expect an EP or Album with multiple projects.
Zafaran’s vocals in the song are more refined and mature, adding depth and emotion to the overall melody.
The accompanying video, shot by Aaronaire, features vibrant cultural attires, traditional settings, and dancers dressed in fancy wear, giving the visuals a lively and colorful feel.
The lyrics, written by Nikoly, tug at the heartstrings, making “Jeguli” an emotionally evocative and memorable song

Zafaran has served up a new banger . Photo by Ranell Dickson Nsereko


With its catchy writing style, flawless production, and impressive vocal delivery, “Jeguli” is undoubtedly one of the most highly acclaimed songs of 2023, and fans of the artist and music enthusiasts should not miss out on this masterpiece.

About Zafaran
Zafaran real name Josephine Nakyoonyi signed with Swangz Avenue last year on 18th March.The versatile artist was unveiled at the Swangz Avenue industrial area based offices.
She joined musicians like Azawi, Vinka and Winnie Nwagi and has since dropped excellent singles like Sweet Heart, Mwoto and Ankuba.

You may also like

Bobi Wine’s Nalumansi divides the ghetto

Music Review: Cinderella – An–Known & Rickman Manrick

Music Review: Ofaaki – Crysto Panda

Music Review (Down Memory Lane): Born in Africa – Philly Bongole Lutaaya

Music Review: Born in Africa – Eddy Kenzo

Music Review: So Many Ways – Play01 ft Julius Sese

Music Review: Nana – Joshua Baraka

Music Review (Down Memory Lane): Wuuyo – A Pass

Music Review: Onsanze Ndaba – Kataleya & Kandle

Mbarara duo Cata Vybz, Lau Wyne eye Kampala glory

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.