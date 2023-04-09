Zafaran goes extra vocal in new ‘Jeguli’ song

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Swangz Avenue’s rising star, Zafaran, has released a brand new love ballad titled “Jeguli,” which showcases her exceptional vocal abilities.

Produced by renowned producer Bomba music, the song features a unique blend of afro-pop and RnB genres.

This track is the fourth song from the artist since signing with Swangz Avenue. According to rumors, Zafaran is currently working on a bigger musical project for her career, and fans might expect an EP or Album with multiple projects.

Zafaran’s vocals in the song are more refined and mature, adding depth and emotion to the overall melody.

The accompanying video, shot by Aaronaire, features vibrant cultural attires, traditional settings, and dancers dressed in fancy wear, giving the visuals a lively and colorful feel.

The lyrics, written by Nikoly, tug at the heartstrings, making “Jeguli” an emotionally evocative and memorable song

Zafaran has served up a new banger . Photo by Ranell Dickson Nsereko



With its catchy writing style, flawless production, and impressive vocal delivery, “Jeguli” is undoubtedly one of the most highly acclaimed songs of 2023, and fans of the artist and music enthusiasts should not miss out on this masterpiece.

About Zafaran

Zafaran real name Josephine Nakyoonyi signed with Swangz Avenue last year on 18th March.The versatile artist was unveiled at the Swangz Avenue industrial area based offices.

She joined musicians like Azawi, Vinka and Winnie Nwagi and has since dropped excellent singles like Sweet Heart, Mwoto and Ankuba.