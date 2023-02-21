Zadde Exhibition brings back humanity, life beneath fibre dolls

By Ivan Kabuye

The ongoing Zadde Exhibition at MoTiv on Port Bell Road in Kampala captures how all our childhood memories rotated around the things we used to do, the plays we had, and more especially the toys we used to play with.

A review of the art exhibition is a revisit to a rustic childhood.

To those who relate, the fibre dolls were our childhood babies, we used to feed them, carry them on our backs, dress them and these had a special place in our hearts as we grew up.

Zadde by Joshua Yiga is an exploration of the symbol of the banana fibre doll, its materiality and how it constructs imaginaries of parenthood, childhood, and intersections between the two states.

Joshua Yiga posing next to his art piece during the exhibition at Motiv, Industrial Area on Monday, February 20, 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

In Yiga’s solo exhibition, he revisits play and asserts that is critical to shaping and forming who we become as adults. Zadde connects us to childhood and means utilising materials we know in order to make playtime enjoyable.

The delicate and bold utilisation of the banana fibre dolls, locally known as byaayi, is a point of connection of the transition between childhood and adulthood.

Some of the art pieces exhibited by Joshua Yiga at the exhibition at Motiv in Industrial Area on Monday, February 20. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

“As I began creating art, with banana fibres, I was struck by the ability of the material to show both the organic element of pro-creation and the impact of stopping the natural process of decay on the environment,” says Yiga.

Zadde is one of those art exhibitions that any artist or art lover wouldn’t leave without reflecting back on her childhood life and memories.

“The dolls were once human beings and they are still human beings in the eyes of the infants, so the spiritual manifestation of humanity in a baby’s mind was a doll,” Yiga said.

“When you bring a young kid into the Zadde exhibition, he or she will tell you that all these are babies (the dolls), it’s you the adult who believes that it’s just a doll.”

In the exhibition, Yiga is bringing back humanity beneath the doll.

The materiality of his work is also a potential symbol of entropy and how stopping it is causing climate change .this material decays and ages.

Art lovers looking at some of the art pieces created by Joshua Yiga during the exhibition at Motiv, Industrial Area on Monday, February 20, 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

Art revellers expressing their views as they visit Joshua Yiga solo exhibition at Motiv, Industrial Area on Monday 20th February 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

The materiality is important because, through a wholly organic process, the doll is created, this of the first acts of procreation and propagation by the child.

The doll embodies this organic element even in abstraction, it has no fixed state embodied in it, and its persona is dynamic and fluid, just as the imagination of the child is.

Yiga stressed that when you paint human portraits for example, with Afro hair a few will relate especially those who love afro and those who don’t will be left out.

“People fill left out because they have seen identity or details in identity, they see themselves in dolls, and some relate to them since it’s not subjective,” he says.