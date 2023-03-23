Friday, March 24, 2023
Yvonne Kushe bags gong at the Canadian Awards

by Editorial Team
By Alfred Byenkya

Ugandan singer and song writer based in Canada Yvonne Kushe won the best female artiste of the year award in the African Fashion and Arts Movement Awards that took place in Vancouver, Canada on Saturday 18th, March, 2023

According to her biography,Yvonne Kushe is a Ugandan-Canadian singer-songwriter and all-around creative.

Kushe was Miss Uganda North America 2017 and a cultural ambassador for Uganda to North America.

Yvonne Kushe shows off her award. Courtesy Photo

In a bid to foster cultural exchange between Uganda and North America Kushe created Pollination, an initiative that provides artists in both Uganda and North America the opportunity to collaborate and tap into different music circles while promoting their music.

The African Fashion and Arts Movement Awards, also known as AFAM awards recognizes African Entrepreneurs who are or have positively impacted the African Fashion and Arts Movement in British Columbia.

AFAM Awards is an annual celebration of the industry’s remarkable thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and change makers. Nominate an artist you love today

Every year during the black history month, African Fashion and Arts Movement Vancouver highlights emerging designers and artists from Africa and the African diaspora at AFAM African Fashion Week Vancouver, the event also features a marketplace and live music and dance.

AFAM AWARDS 2022/2023 WINNERS

BEST FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR – Yvonne Kushe

BEST MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR- Nirvanhai

MALE MODEL OF THE YEAR  –Francis Beacon

FEMALE MODEL OF THE YEAR – Ariela Mohseni

 PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR – Luya Tshimbalanga

HAIRSTYLIST OF THE YEAR – Omazy Braids

AFRICAN DJ OF THE YEAR – DJ Yazofficial

FASHION DESIGNER OF THE YEAR – Vickendel Style

FASHION BLOGGER / INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR –Jadesola Samuels

MAKE-UP ARTIST OF THE YEAR – Feyi Sara

