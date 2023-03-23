Yvonne Kushe bags gong at the Canadian Awards

By Alfred Byenkya
Ugandan singer and song writer based in Canada Yvonne Kushe won the best female artiste of the year award in the African Fashion and Arts Movement Awards that took place in Vancouver, Canada on Saturday 18th, March, 2023
According to her biography,Yvonne Kushe is a Ugandan-Canadian singer-songwriter and all-around creative.
Kushe was Miss Uganda North America 2017 and a cultural ambassador for Uganda to North America.
In a bid to foster cultural exchange between Uganda and North America Kushe created Pollination, an initiative that provides artists in both Uganda and North America the opportunity to collaborate and tap into different music circles while promoting their music.
The African Fashion and Arts Movement Awards, also known as AFAM awards recognizes African Entrepreneurs who are or have positively impacted the African Fashion and Arts Movement in British Columbia.
AFAM Awards is an annual celebration of the industry’s remarkable thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and change makers. Nominate an artist you love today
Every year during the black history month, African Fashion and Arts Movement Vancouver highlights emerging designers and artists from Africa and the African diaspora at AFAM African Fashion Week Vancouver, the event also features a marketplace and live music and dance.
AFAM AWARDS 2022/2023 WINNERS
BEST FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR – Yvonne Kushe
BEST MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR- Nirvanhai
MALE MODEL OF THE YEAR –Francis Beacon
FEMALE MODEL OF THE YEAR – Ariela Mohseni
PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR – Luya Tshimbalanga
HAIRSTYLIST OF THE YEAR – Omazy Braids
AFRICAN DJ OF THE YEAR – DJ Yazofficial
FASHION DESIGNER OF THE YEAR – Vickendel Style
FASHION BLOGGER / INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR –Jadesola Samuels
MAKE-UP ARTIST OF THE YEAR – Feyi Sara