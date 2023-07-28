YouTube recognises E! award winner Angella Namubiru with golden plaque

By Ahmad Muto

Barely a year after scooping an E! People’s Choice Award for African Social Star, 2022, digital content creator Angella Summer Namubiru has received a plaque from media streaming site YouTube.

The award winner was awarded with a Gold Play Button for clocking one million subscribers on her channel.

“Thank you so much guys for 1.M subscribers, Thanks @youtube for the Gold Play Button. I am very grateful. With God, everything is possible. The video is here, guys. It was so fun picking it up today,” Namubiru wrote on her socials on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

She joins BET Award winner and Grammy nominee Eddy Kenzo, who became the first Ugandan to earn a golden plaque from YouTube in 2020 for notching one million subscribers. Dancers Masaka Kids Africana followed shortly also in 2020.

Namubiru cemented her spot as a formidable content creator on the continent after the E! People’s Choice Awards feat, given how she appeared dwarfed in the category. She beat off competition from Big Brother Naija alumni Liquorose Afije (Nigeria), actress Ama Qamata (South Africa), socialite Dr. Shaun Mkhize (South Africa), Judy Da Conceicao (Angola), socialite Khanyi Mbau (South Africa), and fashion designer Swanky Jerry (Nigeria). The award recognises the finest in entertainment and lifestyle across the globe.

On TikTok, Namubiru has 6.2 million followers, up from five million eight months ago. She once bragged about being the most followed Ugandan TikToker.