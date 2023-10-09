Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Entertainment

YouTube honours Hyper Kids Africa seven months after 6ix9ine video

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Remember Hyper Kids Africa dance group that hogged entertainment news in April this year after secretly filming a music video with American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine?

Well, turns out the video for the song Wapae didn’t only give them visibility, it boosted their brand, giving them numbers online and they are now reaping dividends.

The youngsters have received their gold plaque from media streaming site YouTube for notching one million subscribers. They shared the news with their fans on the platform, dancing hard while flaunting their first YouTube silver plaque for notching 100,000 subscribers and their latest, in a show of growth.

They shared the video via YouTube Shorts with the caption, “We are still celebrating with our award from @YouTube.”

Their subscriber numbers stand at 1.7 million.

The children had downloaded 6ix9ine’s song off YouTube after appreciating its sound that is evocative of Afrobeat. A dance demo they shared on social media with the rapper tagged in it prompted him to respond and fly to Uganda with an iPhone to film the video with them.

