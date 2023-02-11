Saturday, February 11, 2023
Youthful Nairobi governor becomes TikTok sensation

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja is the latest TikTok sensation after amassing millions of views in a matter of days. The politician who had no plans of joining the Chinese video sharing app was successfully convinced by a friend’s daughter who argued that it is one of the ways he will capture the young generation that divorced Facebook and Twitter for the serious debates littered with figures.

He also argued that leaders need to normalize engaging in fun things that make them relatable to their electorates rather than acting like they don’t have a life outside leadership. His handle @sakajaofficial has 11 videos so far with the first one shared on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 but received 2.5 million and the 11th having 4.4 million views. He has a combined 1.3 million views and over 350,000 followers. East Africans in the comments have nothing but praise for in the comments.

Born in 1985, Sakaja was elected the 4th Nairobi City County governor in 2022.

