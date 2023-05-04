Thursday, May 4, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News You’re the only artiste to somersault in a kanzu – GNL Zamba cajoles Michael Ross
Top News

You’re the only artiste to somersault in a kanzu – GNL Zamba cajoles Michael Ross

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Lugaflow rapper GNL Zamba has coaxed now-not-very-active singer and dancer Michael Ross to get back to making music like he did in the 2000s. Summersaulting in a tunic, GNL said, was one rare skill only the Senorita singer had. He further said Michael Ross contributed to his lugaflow lyrics.

“Plus you still hold the record as the only artiste that can summersault in a kanzu. Entertainment in Ug is stunted coz the artistes rarely appreciate each other so I will put it here like I’ve always said it to your face. I’ve always been a fan,” wrote GNL.

“You own your place on the stage and entertain ‘Nzina nga michael Ross ku 23′. Real recognise real and you look la familia. When ever you’re ready, beat us the kidongo plus we still need to hit the Stu and do one for fun. Cheers #Elevate #EnsiYaffe,” GNL added.

The Luka rapper was responding to a post by Michael Ross on Facebook, recounting his challenges and why he has not been releasing music. He stated that he has a whole catalogue of unreleased songs, but he has now fixed himself and is going to start churning out music.

“To all my TRUE FANS out there wherever you are, I’m talking abt those whose love and support has never wavered. Whether I gave you a hit song or not, you are appreciated. I know it’s been long since I served y’all new music. But trust me, I’ve never stopped making music. I have a lot of unreleased music I’m sitting on. Understand this,” he wrote.  

“A lot has happened in my life. Some of which y’all know. But most of which you don’t have a clue about. I had to take a reflective break to realign myself spiritually first. And then everything else will follow. In the mean time, keep it tuned here. As long as I have your undying love and support. There’s nowhere we won’t go. By the grace of the Almighty Jehovah. I love you all,” Ross added.

His struggles became public in December 2018 at Commonwealth Resort, Munyonyo when he got thrown off stage by bouncers at American R&B singer Ginuwine’s show during his performance, seconds into a dance wave.

Ross later apologised to his fans and organisers of the show for the act. He has been teasing a new song, Wala, that he is set to release this month.

You may also like

Iron sheets case: Minister Nandutu granted sh10m cash bail

I didn’t reconcile with Bebe Cool, King Saha clears air

Professor Jay thanks God for recovery

Musicians bashed over fighting for supremacy

I got five points in A’level, Bebe Cool brags

My goal is to eliminate Nigerian music from Uganda – Alien Skin

Sheebah Karungi unveiled as new Victoria University career ambassador

New manager shares my vision and passion for music, Feffe Bussi says

I made Geosteady change his mind about relocating to America – Prima

Odonga Otto, gang wanted over aggravated robbery, torture

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.