Young promoters cry out to UNBS over new requirements

By Dickson Ndugwa

Events promoters, under the Uganda Music Promoters and Venue owners Network (UMPNET), met at Tavern Woods, Kabusu in Kampala on March 30 to forge a way forward regarding the new requirements for organising events set by the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS).



On March 14, UNBS held a meeting with promoters at the UNBS head office in Kampala on the requirements needed for a promoter to put up any event.

Dr Safina Namugga, a principal standards officer, urged the promoters to have a certificate from UNBS.

A principal standards officer inspects the stage where the performance is going to be, and ensures there is a fire brigade, fire extinguishers and an ambulance, among many other requirements.

The numerous requirements forced UMPNET, which is mostly made up of young promoters, led by president Ibrahim Kintu, secretary general David Mpora, treasurer Robert Kisuze and Nobat Events, the director of communications, to convene the meeting.

They noted that the requirements were unfair, considering that some districts don’t have fire brigades or ambulances.

”The requirements favour Kampala only yet promoters organise events all over the country. UNBS revise the requirements so that they can favour promoters all over the country,” said Nobat Events.