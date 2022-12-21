Young, Famous & African stars jet in for Zari’s All-White party

By Reagan Sempijja

In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, on December 20, a group of Netflix’s Young, Famous and African, jetted into the country, in preparation for the All-White Party slated for Thursday, December 22, at Motiv Warehouse, Industrial Area, Kampala.

The group, which included Nigerian socialite Swanky Jerry, South African DJ Naked DJ, South African sports star Kayleigh Schwark and the ladies favourite – TV star Andile Ncube.

Zari’s fellow stars have arrived for her All- White Party. Photo: Reagan Sempijja

The four, clad in flawless outfits, were welcomed by socialite Zari Hassan, the host and organiser of the All-white party, and star the Netflix reality TV show, as well.

As Zari earlier promised her fans, those who will make it to the show will have a chance to interact, take pictures with some of their favourite stars, including these four.

As it is now, it is not yet clear whether or not the rest of the cast including Khanyi Mbau, Diamond Platinumz, 2 Face Idibia and wife Annie Macaulay Idibia will be making it too, but if they, do this year’s All-White party goers will undoubtedly have a blast with their stars.

Zari was at the airport to receive the stars. Photo : Reagan Sempijja.

The show will also have Ugandan entertainment stars Mudra De Viral, Winnie Nwagi, Selector Jay among other socialites and entertainers.