“Young, Famous & African” Season 2 set to premiere on May 19

By Alex Balimwikungu

The new season of the reality series, Young African and Famous, is set to begin streaming on May 19 with new additions to the all-African cast.

The show which premiered in late 2022 featured Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz, Zari Hassan, SAfrica’s Khanyi Mbau, Nigerian Annie Macualey Idibia, Nadia Nakai, Dj Naked and more.

The new season will introduce new cast members Bonang Matheba, Luis Munana, Fantana, Rosette, and Sebabatso.

Shot in South Africa, the show offers viewers a glimpse into the world of the biggest celebrities on the continent with a side of drama and intrigue.

The series was the first unscripted African reality series on Netflix which debuted with seven episodes.

The official Netflix description for the upcoming season reads: “Young, Famous & African returns, following a group of glitzy and affluent media personalities from across the continent. All Kings and Queens of their fields, these jet setters see their relationships tested as new cast members crash the party.”

The glitzy and glamorous life of Africa’s poshest is going to be on display all over again and there are some critical updates to follow on. For instance, Annie and Swanky are no longer besties it seems. We will see where Nadia is with her love life; if Diamond Platinumz is still in the scene. There is also Zari’s story with Andile to look up to and so much more.

Below is the trailer.

