Young, Famous & African returns in Season II

By Ahmad Muto

Reality television show Young, Famous and African is set for a season two return on Netflix, premiering on Friday, May 19, 2023. The much-anticipated show features a select group of stars from different African countries – Uganda, Tanzania, South Africa, and Nigeria.

With its rich celebrity cast, the season two trailer suggests drama, entertainment and excitement, more like the maiden season cutting across countries, cultures and experiences.

Netflix South Africa shared the season’s trailer on their Instagram with the caption: “Bring the champaaaagne darling, there’s some new faces to toast to! Season 2 of Young, Famous & African is coming to your screens on 19 May, exclusively on Netflix. #YoungFamousAfrican.”

South African based Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan and the father of two of her children, Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz are set to return.

Rosette, Luis Munana, Fantana and Sebabatso will be joining this season as the new cast.

They will be sharing the screen with the original cast of famous Africans – Bonang Matheba, 2Face and his wife Annie Macaulay-Idibia, Swanky jerry Khanyi Mbau, Andile Ncube, Nadia Nakai and Naked DJ.

The purpose of show is to offer viewers a look into the daily lives of some of Africa’s Young and Famous in the bustling South African city of Johannesburg working, flirting and feuding.