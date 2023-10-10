Young artistes impress at Xpressions UG event

By Trevor Byomuhangi

Revellers converged at Kush Lounge in Kololo, a city suburb, on Sunday evening, October 8, to support a group of young artistes under Xpressions UG, Eclipse edition.

Xpressions UG is a platform that was created by Keith Lubega as a way to showcase young Ugandan talent, especially in the music space. The Eclipse edition brought together urban artistes that have performed at their previous monthly live sessions.

The first act of the night was Afrie, a young woman with an amazing voice and who plays the piano. Guess you could call her “Ugandan Alicia Keys”.

Next, That Malcolm Guy had the guests singing and dancing along to his music, especially when he performed his single titled Shake that dropped about two months ago.

Kieth Lubega (extreme right) and Xpression UG’s team at Kush Lounge on Sunday, October 8, 2023. at the Xpressions UG (Eclipse). Photo by Trevor Byomuhangi

Mike Mungu was also another crowd favourite, performing a song titled Kajina that is off his upcoming EP titled Finally. What made Mike Mungu unique was that he had invited singer Maurice Kirya to the event and he showed up.

“I am here because of a young musician by the name of Mike Mungu… I’ve heard about the Xpressions and young artistes doing their thing, amazing stuff,” Maurice said.

He added that this was a great platform to watch and find new artistes, something he wishes they had more of when he was coming up.

Other acts at the event included Mootownoh, Izabel UG, Prinz , Denesi and Man Lee of Bantu Vibes, Akiene, Dario etc.

Platforms like Xpressions UG and Boda Stage are some of the ways for Ugandans to discover more of their own talent.