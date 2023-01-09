You will not bully me again – Fabiola on return online

Monday, January 9, 2023
by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

City Socialite Anita Fabiola has lashed out at trolls that forced her off micro blogging site, Twitter for a year, telling them she is back with bang, and will never be bullied again. 

She enumerated that she has since started a thriving business and became a wife so there is no other avenue trolls are going to use to get to her nerves.

Fabiola implies that the “how do you finance your lifestyle?” and the “why don’t you ever settle down?” brigade have nothing on her going forward. “I’ve been off Twitter for over 12 months but I’m back. Here’s an update; I’ve since started a successful makeup business, got married and leveled up in every sense. There’s nothing Twitter bullies can get me on so…,” she tweeted.

 Fabiola’s lifestyle was always a topic of contention on social media, the argument being she put up a high maintenance facade but with no job to her name, but men and failed relationships. How she financed the lifestyle seemed to be the puzzle but also, the answer seemed available to her critics.

Her last known proper job was with a Kampala Serena Conference Center based TV station where she hosted a dating show. She was shown the exit after her inappropriate photos leaked.

She also had an acting gig years later before Mark Ronald Mubiru happened – a relationship that took her off the city’s social life and turned out to be her longest.

Their engagement happened in November 2022 and Kuhingira was on Thursday, January 5, 2023. The business she is going on about was launched in October 2021 under the brand name Fabiola Beauty that deals in makeup.

Social media has frustrated many public figures to the point of quitting permanently. Comedian Conan Tumusiime quit Twitter in 2021 citing exhaustion.

