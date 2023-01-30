You shouldn’t have jailed Ritah Dancehall – Sheebah tells Spice Diana, manager Roger

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

On January 28, dancer and choreographer Ritah Nasaazi aka Ritah Dancehall was arrested by the Police and detained at Central Police Station in Kampala.

According to her close friends, the sensational dancer was arrested just after she was issued with an intention to sue letter. According to Spice Diana and manager Roger of Source Management, Ritah shared defamatory information on her social media that was abusive and offensive to Diana and her brand.

Ritah questioned Spice Diana’s concert that happened at Lugogo Cricket Oval, saying it wasn’t fun and interesting like she hoped, something that angered Roger and Spice Diana, leading to an exchange of words and fights on social media.

The dancer is well known for performing for musicians like Sheebah, Ziza Bafana and Shakira Shakira.

Well, musician Sheebah has jumped to Ritah Dancehall’s defence.

She said Ritah Dancehall is one of her best dancers the world has ever gotten.

According to Sheebah’s social media posts, she didn’t know Ritah was in prison until she read stories on social media.

Early on January 30, the musician posted a video of herself dancing with Ritah Dancehall and captioned it with “Shee Vibes,” accompanied with fire emojis.

This sparked a war on social media from both Sheebaholics and Spice Gadgets about the whole incident.

Sheebah came back with another post on her socials with a picture of her and Ritah with a long caption.

In the caption on the post, she calls for a round table discussion to settle the matter. According to Sheebah, there should have been a better way to sort the cat fights between Spice and Ritah than jail. She promised to make a phone call to sort everything and ended with a hashtag #FreeRita

“Weird Fact, When I posted the video of me & one of my favorite dancers @ritahdanchallwide , I had no idea of what’s happening (honestly I am still in shock). I am sad that it had to get that far cause I personally don’t think it should have gotten that far. I still think there could’ve been a better way to settle this other than jail kubanga abantu ngabatwogerera!! Bwetunasiba buli omu tunakomawa?? But then again, maybe that’s just me. Let me make a phone call and see if there’s any way we can solve this as Mature, Kind & Respectful Humans. It doesn’t have to be like this. We need more love & understanding, #FreeRita,” said Sheebah in an Instagram post.

Later, today, January 30, 2023 Ritah was granted bail and ordered to appear at Police on Wednesday, February 1, over charges of cyber stalking.