Friday, May 12, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News You have never helped me, Producer Didi blasts Kenzo
Top News

You have never helped me, Producer Didi blasts Kenzo

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Hussein Kiganda

Veteran music producer Abdul Karim Muchwa, better known as Producer Didi, has vehemently denied claims made by singer Eddy Kenzo that he gave him financial assistance.

Didi is responsible for hits such as Stamina and Super Power that launched Kenzo’s career.

A few weeks ago, Didi appeared in a worrisome state in the media, requesting financial aid from the musicians whose careers he had helped to build.

He explained that he had nowhere to sleep and nothing to eat. This appeal touched the hearts of some artistes, including King Saha and Kenzo, who promised to help him.

In an interview on May 10, 2023, the producer revealed that he had come to the media to clear the claims that Kenzo provided financial assistance to him and to request him from spreading the false news.

“I came across a video interview of Eddy Kenzo claiming to have helped me, which is not true, and this has affected most of my friends who were willing to do something for me, thinking that I am now okay because Kenzo is offering to help. Only King Saha sent me sh300,000 when I was in the hospital,” Didi said.

You may also like

Navio confirms venue for 2023 concert

Kenzo’s ‘Born In Africa’ bags nomination in Caribbean Music Awards

Female filmmakers call for setting up of organisation to lodge sexual harassment...

Miss and Mr Bukedde winners visit Bukedde offices

Celebrating the death of others is inhuman — Speaker Among

Wema Sepetu explains why she dumped Diamond Platnumz

Kapa Cat stings Spice Diana and Prima Kardashi over bleaching

Actress Nisha Kalema advises filmmakers to stand up for their rights

My Freedom City concert must take place, Martha Mukisa vows

I was misunderstood on MDD – Bebe Cool

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.