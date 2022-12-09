You had better not be joking, comedian cautioned after converting to Islam

By Mariam Nakalema

Comedian Dickson Lubega has converted to Islam. Whereas many assumed it was the usual bluff, he reaffirmed his stance in a TV appearance on Friday.

He notably said that for many years, the Muslim faith has been something he closely followed. This partly owes to the fact that growing up, he was taken care of by the Muslim.

He insists it is not a choice he made for himself but rather a destiny he was meant to only fulfil.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman has cautioned Madrat after he converted to Islam. Photo. Mariam Nakalema

“I have always admired to become a Muslim. My wife is a Christian and I will not force her or our daughter to change to Islam but this is a choice I made myself and ready to embrace because I feel at peace now,” he said.

However, clerics have cautioned him. They say he shouldn’t be doing it for the sake for clout chasing like many others before him.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman cautioned, “I urge Madrat not to use the Islamic faith for selfish motives. He should look for the relevant schools to study the basics of the religion for him to fully be embraced,” he said.

Over the years, the likes of Jose Chameleone, OS Ssuna, Geo Steady converted to Islam but some abandoned it shortly after the public declaration.