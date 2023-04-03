You grow younger and sweeter each day, Bebe praises Zuena on birthday

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Bebe Cool and wife Zuena Kirema live for the attention their romance causes.

The two call themselves sweet nothings whenever cameras are around or on the internet.

Well, today April 3, is Zuena’s birthday and Bebe Cool could not keep his hands off the internet, posting and heaping praise on the mother of five.

On his social media handles, he stated: “Knowing you for over 20 years makes me feel like we just met yesterday yet day by day as you grow, you become younger and sweeter. If only Allah was to ask me for one thing in life, I would ask for more 100 years of life with you. Happiest birthday my beautiful wife.”

Each time it’s her birthday, Bebe calls her all sorts of sweet things.

Loving someone who reciprocates it is soul-refreshing; Zuena gives back love to him whenever it’s his birthday.

In 2021, Zuena called Bebe Cool the best father, lover, and friend and crowned him “the king of her heart”.

“A piece of my heart, a king, the father to my babies was born today. Happy birthday my love, may Allah keep blessing you, my love. You are always giving and for that matter, you deserve nothing, but the best my love,” she posted on Instagram.

The two have been together for over 20 years and have five children together.