You cannot survive without my name, Omulangira Ndausi tells ex Faridah

By Hussein Kiganda

Renown radio personality Simon Peter Ndawula alias Omulangira Ndausi has claimed that his ex-wife, Faridah Ndausi, cannot survive in the entertainment world without using his name, Ndausi.

In an interview, Omulangira Ndausi claimed that he was the one who gave Faridah, the mother of his daughter, popularity by introducing her to Nollywood stars and the entire film world.

“I am the one who introduced her to Jim Iyke, a renown Nollywood actor and that’s how her career as an actress began. My Nigerian friends thought she was my daughter because I never disclosed to them that she was my wife; maybe that’s how they took advantage and grabbed her from me,” Omulangira Ndausi revealed.

However, he said he would let her continue using the name Ndausi despite the two going through a divorce.

“We are working on our divorce and the process will soon be done. I will let her use the name Ndausi although her real name is Nanfuka because she cannot survive a second in the game with if she switches to it,” he added.

Faridah and Omulangira Ndausi hooked up years ago and enjoyed a love from which they had one daughter. During their heyday, the two shared the name Ndausi, which the radio presenter coined from his name Ndawula.

In the wake of infidelity allegations in 2013, the two called it quits and concentrated on their own careers. Faridah later hooked a Nigerian lover. Not much has been known about her since then.