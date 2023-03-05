Sunday, March 5, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News You are under the illusion that people hate you, Maro tells Kenzo
Top News

You are under the illusion that people hate you, Maro tells Kenzo

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

On Friday, March 3, 2023, Grammy Award nominee Eddy Kenzo shared a quote on Twitter attributed to US rapper Eminem about how being the best has attracted hate for him and football star Ronald in their respective fields.


“Always the best person becomes the most hated person in the world. It happens with me in music and Cristiano Ronaldo in football,” read the quote.
Kenzo captioned it: “They hate what they fear.”

Singer Maro went to the replies to tell Kenzo he is under the illusion that people hate him yet it may be that he ruffles feathers sometimes with the things he says and, therefore, he should stop being a hate magnet.


“Kenzo bro, no one hates you! Maybe they don’t like what you sometimes say! Not the same thing. Keep your mind empty of the negative, people disagree, fight and divorce only to come back together, showing that love is more powerful. If you talk hate, you will attract and hate too!” wrote Maro.

Rapper The Mith agreed with Maro and added that Kenzo must be mixing facts.
“True… I think confusing what’s happening with hate is the issue here…,” he wrote.

For about two weeks now, the BET award winner has been the subject of intense criticism and trolling after suggesting that he is better than the late Philly Bongoley Lutaaya. That his songs on YouTube have over 100 million views while Lutaaya’s are hanging around one million views. This was after he released the video to his rendition of Lutaaya’s song Born in Africa originally recorded over 30 years ago.

You may also like

Filmmakers eulogise later Zubair Family actor Ramadhan Kaggwa

Biggie: The woman behind Chameleone’s ‘Gwanga Mujje’ concert

I will not collaborate with any established musician, Alien Skin swears

No need for COVID-19 certificates for passengers coming to Uganda

VIDEO: Singer Acidic Vokoz wows ‘kadama’ in Saudi Arabia

Speaker Among, Magogo express love in Parliament

Mr. Eezzy formalises relationship with Kimberly

Presidential adviser John Nagenda is dead

Diamond Platnumz questions quality of Harmonize’s songs

Stanbic Bank employees in sh9.1b fraud case seek bail

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.