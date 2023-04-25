YOLO! MP Ssegirinya vows to party hard after prison stint

By Ignatius Kamya

Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya has vowed to party hard as a way of coming to terms with life outside prison having spent close to two years there.

While attending an Idd El-fitr show at Papaz Spot Restaurant in Makindye, a city suburb, Ssegirinya told journalists that he was bitten so badly by bedbugs that he could barely sleep.

The lack of entertainment also made him miss life outside prison a lot.

“What I can tell the party goers is not to get very surprised when they see me joining them mostly in places like Guvnor because it’s the only way I can use to try to get back to normal,” said Ssegirinya.

He, however, disclosed that he is still afraid (‘kutyadiosis’, as he called it) that armed men could take him back to the place, which gave him nightmares.

Not many had noticed that Ssegirinya was in attendance at Papaz until he came on the stage to tip singer-turned-politician Geoffrey Lutaaya.

At that time, a loud cheer was heard from revellers and for someone who had moved swiftly to the stage, he found a hard time going back to his seat as many of the fans wanted to hi-five him.

Among the other artistes who performed on the night were King Saha, Irene Namatovu and B2C, as well as Maulana and Reign.

Background

Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana and Ssegirinya are facing trial in connection to the spate of machete murders in the greater Masaka region in 2021 shortly after the general election.

They were on February 13, 2023, granted bail by the High Court in Masaka city. They had been on remand since September 2021.

The released MPs were directed to report to the registrar of the International Crimes Division of the High Court in Kampala once a month, but also warned against interfering with investigations into their cases.