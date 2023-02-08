Ykee Benda slams Big Eye, defends Kenzo

Wednesday, February 8, 2023
By Ahmad Muto
Singer Ykee Benda has exonerated Grammy nominee Eddy Kenzo who has been accused by singer Big Eye of selfishness for not sharing his international contacts with colleagues.
This followed Kenzo’s loss at the 65th Grammy Awards in the U.S over the weekend in the Best Global Music Performance category
Benda has asked Big Eye to speak for himself and not the industry because he has personally received some connections from Gimme Love singer, and thinks he has a good heart.

“BigEye speak for yourself bro…maybe Eddy didn’t share with you and that’s between you and him (wekebele blood). I for one I can say I have gotten a few connections from Eddy and I thank him for his good heart. Eddy, Uganda is proud of you bro,” Benda reacted.

BigEye earlier bragged that following his social media post, he received messages from 90% of the industry thanking him for finally saying what they were afraid of.
This back and forth was sparked off by a long social media post the Husband material singer posted immediately after the Grammy Awards, listing other artistes he thinks would have shared the contacts if they were in Kenzo’s place, and would have won Uganda many international awards.
“BITTER TRUTH. Its unfortunate that my neighbor didnt succeed at Grammy Awards but myself what i think is, you never know if it was Big Eye, Azawi, Daddy Andre, Apass, Fik Fameica, Spice Diana, Sheebah, Lydia Jazmine, Rema etc..May be so many international awards would have been in Uganda. But the Nigga kept all international contacts & Connections for himself for like 9years now. So some people don’t deserve to use the motto of “FOR GOD AND MY COUNTRY” coz inside their hearts there is “FOR GOD AND MY SELF”. Hope am not wrong to term it as being selfish. I have said this on 06.02.2023.”

The award for Best Global Music Performance was won by South Africa’s Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode for their song Bayethe

