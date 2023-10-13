Ykee Benda reveals why he cancelled Serena concert

By Ahmad Muto

In December 2022, singer Ykee Benda announced his concert that was to take place this year in May at the Kampala Serena Hotel and shared artwork online. It was not long before all were deleted and buzz around the concert stabbed.

Following rumours he had divorced the idea of the concert, he succumbed to pressure and told his fans it had been pushed indefinitely, but did not reveal the reason.

Speaking to Bukedde TV on Friday, October 13, 2023, Ykee, real name Wyliffe Tugume, revealed that lack of finances frustrated his efforts.

“I cancelled my concert because of lack of finances. Concerts need real money and for us, as artistes, promoters don’t like us very much. They don’t like those they can’t exploit. Some fleece us, but when they realise it is not going to be easy, they choose not to work with you,” explained the Kyani singer.

His maiden concert was in 2019 at the same venue. He has, therefore, stated that since he organised it himself without a promoter, he will perhaps do the same come 2024.

“I organised my first alone after just three years in the industry. It is now six years. Maybe in 2024 I will organise one. We are ripe,” stated Ykee.