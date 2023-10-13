Friday, October 13, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News Ykee Benda reveals why he cancelled Serena concert
Celebrity News

Ykee Benda reveals why he cancelled Serena concert

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

In December 2022, singer Ykee Benda announced his concert that was to take place this year in May at the Kampala Serena Hotel and shared artwork online. It was not long before all were deleted and buzz around the concert stabbed.

Following rumours he had divorced the idea of the concert, he succumbed to pressure and told his fans it had been pushed indefinitely, but did not reveal the reason.

Speaking to Bukedde TV on Friday, October 13, 2023, Ykee, real name Wyliffe Tugume, revealed that lack of finances frustrated his efforts.

I cancelled my concert because of lack of finances. Concerts need real money and for us, as artistes, promoters don’t like us very much. They don’t like those they can’t exploit. Some fleece us, but when they realise it is not going to be easy, they choose not to work with you,” explained the Kyani singer.

His maiden concert was in 2019 at the same venue. He has, therefore, stated that since he organised it himself without a promoter, he will perhaps do the same come 2024.

“I organised my first alone after just three years in the industry. It is now six years. Maybe in 2024 I will organise one. We are ripe,” stated Ykee.  

You may also like

Grammy Awards: Will Kenzo & GNL make nominations cut?

Harmonize expresses regret after ex’s engagement

Patrick Salvador bringing Britain’s Got Talent comedian to Uganda

Mudra reveals dates for his ghetto talent search

Zuchu not jealous of Diamond’s three baby mamas

Keko makes U-turn, wants to rekindle friendship with Sheebah

Maurice Kirya advises musicians to hold shows at National Theatre

Jowy Landa claims Fresh Kid dimmed her star

Mama Dangote endorses Diamond dumping Zuchu for Tanasha

Akothee suggests she’s met her eighth boyfriend

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.
error: Content is protected !!