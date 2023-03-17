Friday, March 17, 2023
Ykee Benda loses cool over Arsenal loss

by Editorial Team
By Alex Balimwikungu

Arsenal’s Europa League campaign came to an end on Thursday night, March 16, as Sporting Lisbon got the better of a tense penalty shoot-out to book their place in the quarter-finals.

After a 2-2 draw in the first leg, the game ended 1-1 in the second leg. The tie eventually went to penalties, and after seven perfect efforts Gabriel Martinelli missed what proved the decisive spot-kick, allowing Nuno Santos to stroke home the winner.

It was cue for Arsenal fans to start complaining. One person who will not join the whining fans is singer Wycliff Tugume (Ykee Benda). He blasted plastic Arsenal fans for being cry babies.

“Arsenal fans, you are a pain! You break down so easily, this is a team performing already above its weight or process. We have the finest manager of this generation building this squad. Why again are you losing your heads?? You can’t win every game because the team is still short in some areas.”

He then took a thinly veiled dig at Manchester United, saying: “Reason why some juniors are conceding 7 goals in one game is because of the naivety of their clueless manager and lack of appreciation of processes. This is how you broke down when we lost to Manchester City. Where are we now? Sit back and wait for the remaining 11 games.”

