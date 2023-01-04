Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Ykee Benda asks Bebe for a house after appearing on list of 2022 best musicians

By Joan Murungi

As Ugandans ushered in the new year 2023, singer Bebe Cool released a list of best musicians of the year 2022.

Among these artistes was Wycliffe Tugume alias Ykee Benda, whom he claimed appeared on his list courtesy of collaboration songs featuring singer Fik Fameica and Chembaz.

These songs are Nkufeelinga with Chembazz and Teacher with Fik Fameica.

“These songs would have even been bigger than they are if Ykee Benda had played his showbiz better to hype the songs even further. But nevertheless, he deserves the credit,” Bebe Cool revealed.

In response to his statement, Ykee Benda took to his Facebook page and thanked Bebe Cool for having recognised his efforts.

In 2022, Bebe expressed disappointment in music awards organisers that give musicians wooden awards for their good work. He promised to challenge them as he revealed his plans of gifting best musicians with things like houses. This is something that never skipped Ykee’s ears. He now wants a house.

Ykee went ahead and told the Mbozi Za Malwa singer to gift him a house since he (Ykee) happens to be one of the best artistes on his list of the year 2022.

“I am tired of renting. So, I need one of those houses you promised to give to the best artistes of the year,” Ykee Benda said.

For Ykee Benda, his Love Story song was also a hit of the year 2022.

