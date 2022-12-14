Yemi Alade asked why Nigerian singer Rema never posted about Uganda concert

By Ahmad Muto

Months later, revellers that turned up for the Afropalooza Festival in October are not yet over the fact that Nigerian singer Rema came into the country, performed, secured the bag, left a happy man, but never posted on his socials even a single photo of his stage performance or experience in Uganda pre or post performance.

The outrage was shared widely online after the festival, but then it seemed like the revellers had put it behind them, only to be reminded by Nigerian songstress Yemi Alade.

The trigger was Alade who performed at the 10th anniversary of Blankets and Wine on December 11. She shared an appreciation post with a photo of her on stage. She captioned it with the Uganda flag and a heart emoji.

Yemi has also shared many stories from Ugandan blogs about her time and experience here.



Those who attended Afropalooza accused Rema of not putting respect on their effort despite braving a heavy downpour on that day.

Before and after Uganda, he shared his every single performance – Montreal, Canada; Cologne and Berlin, Germany; Brussels, Belgium; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Copenhangen, Denmark; Paris, France; and many other cities, but there was no footprint of his time in Uganda.

Some fans asked Yemi Alade to extend their apology to Tems and Omah Lay over their prison stint in Uganda in 2020 and consider returning.