Year-ender: Best movie premieres of 2022￼

By Hussein Kiganda

In 2022, the Ugandan film industry saw the birth of showbiz, pomp, and glamour as it waved bye-bye to the COVID-19 era that had stagnated it in 2020 and 2021. Several filmmakers managed to pull off great movie premieres that fed revellers with excitement and memorable moments. Below are some of the best premieres in 2022.

Enkoloddoli and Bombastic (Ekimala Kimala)

Despite being plays, the premieres of Enkoloddoli and Bombastic (Ekimala Kimala) deserve a place on this list because they were unmatched.

The entry fees for watching the movies is normally 30k ordinary and 50k VIP. The organisers maintained the price for the two premieres and garnered a huge crowd for their premieres. They shut down Theatre La’Bonita and left passers-by mesmerised.

They entertained revellers with a band, bikers, dancers, skaters, and acrobatic performers. Actors arrived in full glory, in expensive cars with customised number plates with actors’ names on them (perhaps fake plates).

The Ebonies have mastered their game; they know what a premiere is so the actors know what showbiz adds to them. They dress up like real stars and make sure the cameras capture the moments.

The Ebonies indeed deserve the top spot. For one to challenge them in 2023, they need to either pull up their stockings or consult Mama Fiina on how to make the audience blind.

‘Kafa Coh’

Kafa Coh premiere at Acacia Mall on October 8,2022. Courtesy photo

Uganda’s most hyped movie Kafa Coh premiered on October 8, 2022, at Cinemax Century, Acacia Mall in Kampala.

It was characterised by a high fashion sense, an expensive cocktail with snacks, and was attended by almost all the big fish in the film industry.

There wasn’t any red carpet moment as deserving as this. For the non-filmmaking audience, it was a chance for them to take pictures with almost all the movie stars they have dreamt of.

The fashion sense here was exceptional. Even the service providers dressed the part.

Something unique about this premiere was that it ran for seven days and still got huge numbers every day.

Mania

Mania movie premiere at the National Theatre on November 11, 2022. Photo by Hussein Kiganda

Directed by Samuel Saviour Kizito, Mania premiered on November 11, 2022, at the National Theatre amid pomp and swag. It was a scare to another movie premiere on this list.

Before its premiere, the team organised a media tour to hype the movie and the premiere.

The pomp and glamour at the venue was another mark that cannot be skipped. In fact, most of the revellers loved the swag and the showbiz more than the movie itself. The red carpet moment, the fashion sense, and the 360 moments were massive.

Performances from Gagamel’s Allan Hendricks Ssali and other performers left revellers yearning for more.

The movie premiere’s tickets were set at 30k silver and 50k gold and the event sold out. Some other revellers decided to stand to watch the movie.

Beneath Beauty

Beneath Beauty

Aisha Kyomuhangi’s movie Beneath Beauty, directed by Andrew Tumanyane, premiered on November 25, 2022, at Theatre La’Bonita.

Having witnessed glory at the Mania premiere, Aisha was not ready to drop below the standard. She wanted to challenge the producers of Mania and indeed she was successful.

As if she had taken lessons from The Ebonies, she organised a premiere that won her and Tumanyane bragging rights. They did all that had been done at the Mania premiere and added a cocktail, traditional dancers, a pompous arrival of the cast, and decoration of the venue.

Despite having a bigger venue, they still managed to fill it, with entry fees the same as those of Mania.

Dance Fest Ug

This inspirational dance-themed movie premiered on May 1, 2022, at Cinemax Century, Acacia Mall.

Organised by Born-Again Christians from the Glory of Christ Church Kawaala, it was a surprise that church girls nearly rocked the “Sheebah dress code” on the red carpet and challenged some filmmakers who thought it would be a church issue.

It was another expensive premiere with tickets at 50k ordinary and 100k VIP, but it hit the full house mark.

Most of the top guns in the gospel world made their way to the premiere.

Pastor Herbert Kiwanuka of Glory of Christ Church Kawaala graced the premiere.

There were great speeches from the cast made up of majorly young actors. They shared their “grass to grace” stories as the audience burst out in tears.

For this audience command and the factors listed, they deserve to be on this list.

‘Love For Inheritance’

‘Love for Inheritance’



This was a premiere that took place on October 1, 2022, at Hotel Africana. It was one of the most expensive premieres with tickets going for sh1m (a table of six), 100K platinum, 50K silver, and 30k ordinary.

While filmmakers in the urban category have labelled filmmakers from Pearlwood as being downtown, the challenge that the “downtown boys” threw to the “urban boys” was to premiere at a venue that none of them (urban boys) could afford, and set the fees high.

Despite the fees, they still got the audience they targeted. Almost all the big fish in Pearlwood turned up for the premiere. Most of them were dressed decently (perhaps to respect the venue).

‘Tembele’

Despite not having much hype, Morris Mugisha’s Tembele premiered on August 7, 2022 at Goethe-Zentrum in Kamwokya. It was an “invitation-only” event.

It was a small, but classy event with a cocktail and snacks. It was attended by a few filmmakers, mental health experts and diplomats from Germany.

‘Lala’

This movie by Kevin Johns Nabukenya premiered on February 26, 2022, at the National Theatre. Her movie premiere must have influenced many filmmakers to organise better premieres in 2022.

She set the fashion bar high amid showbiz and invited several media houses to the premiere. If you never watched the movie’s premiere, then you are not a regular on TV shows.

Lala’s tickets cost 20k ordinary and 50k VIP. Nabukenya had a full house and got majorly no filmmaker audience.

‘Bedroom Chains‘ world premiere

In August 2022, Bedroom Chains by Hassan Mageye made a world premiere in Washington, US.

The world premiere was offered to the movie as a special gift by the organisers of the Silicon Valley African Film Festival in the USA, where the Bedroom Chains, Crystal, and Your Turn represented Uganda.

It was a premiere attended by filmgoers in the US and other parts of the world. For waving Uganda’s flag high, it deserves a spot on this list.

‘Bizibu‘

Bizibu movie premiere at Club Ambience

If we do not add this to the list, it will not be fair to producers in the same category.

Swaib Nakibinge, the producer of Bizibu, attended the premieres of Mania and Beneath Beauty. With taunting from famous movie critic La Santos, it even manifested on his face that he was scared of challenging these two premieres. To the surprise of many, he pulled off a great premiere that amazed many on December 11, 2022, at Club Ambiance.

Hadn’t he chosen a club as his venue, the ratings on this list would have been different. He entertained revelers from a dance troupe made up of young performers, a group of beatboxers (Triple Voices), and singer Moses Rukundo.

There are very many other movie premieres that were paramount.