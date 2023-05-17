Wednesday, May 17, 2023
XFM's Likkle Bangi sets sights on international stage after debut performance

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Dickson Ndugwa

XFM presenter and songwriter Mellisa Bangi aka Likkle Bangi  has set her sights on going international.

She made the remarks while performing at XpressionUG live session, a monthly platform for upcoming musicians to showcase their talent, at Icon Lounge at Forest Mall in Kampala on Sunday, May 14.

Likkle Bangi came on stage  at 7:00pm and performed Not Mine alongside fellow singers Dario and Kohen. She followed this up with her other songs, which never left the floor the same.

“I have five songs so far. Soon, I will be completing my album and I will call you for the launch any time. My dream of performing on big stages in Uganda and international stages is really coming true,” she said. “Thank you for the support and love, my fans. I am not going to disappoint you.”

Likkle Bangi, who presents the XAM show on XFM from Monday to Friday, 6:00am up to 10:00am with DJ Cisse and Daron, said the album will be a ‘hot cake’.

Her debut at the XpressionUG live session was her first time to perform on stage.

