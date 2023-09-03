XFM’s DJ Ali Breezy, King Mats wow MUBS freshers

By Ignatius Kamya

XFM’s dynamic duo of DJ Ali Breezy and King Mats shut down the Makerere University Business School (MUBS) 2023 bazaar on Friday, September 1, 2023.

At 8:15pm, Ali Breezy got on the decks and from then on, it was party time, even when the students were shying away from getting close to the stage, his incredible mixes of dancehall, afrobeat and Amapiano couldn’t let them continue hiding in their dark spots.

Along with King Mats, who was emceeing, the pair got the students on their feet, making all sorts of dance moves and by the time they left, not even a fresher was afraid of enjoying themselves.

DJ Ali Breezy on the decks at the Makerere University Business School (MUBS) 2023 bazaar on Friday, September 1, 2023. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

Before them was DJ Cissy still of XFM, who received a warm reception from the students, thanks to his incredible music selection that clearly showed he understood the audience he had gone to serve.

The students had earlier been given an opportunity to showcase their talents when it comes to singing, with many throwing rap lines.

Going by the looks of many in the audience, it was a moment to remember before serious business of studies kicks in.

This was the third university bazaar that the XFM presenters and deejays had performed at, having previously been at Kyambogo and Makerere universities in a collaboration they have of traversing unis within Kampala.