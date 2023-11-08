XFM’s Bangi, Mun G shine at AKa Dope night

By Trevor Byomuhangi

As much as it was a cloudy night, the stars were definitely shining at the A Ka Dope that took place at Zone 7 in Mbuya on Friday.

The A Ka Dope (First Fridays) happens every first Friday of the month with different established and young artiste coming together on one stage.

The A Ka Dope band gave an amazing set of live renditions of smash hits such as; Irreplaceable by Beyoncé, with amazing vocals from Essy and Kevin of the band.

MUn G performs at Aka Dope. Photo by Trevor Byomuhangi

Jonathan Kyobe who is a member of A Ka Dope Band performed songs from his latest project titled “Here I Rise” with songs like Let’s Dance and Here I Rise. His passion for the saxophone could only be seen through how he played it and the harmony with the other members of the band.

During the show, XFM’s “Likkle Bangi” was the toast of the evening. Seeing her on stage, you told she has different voices for different arena. She abandoned her day-time voice, she employs on X-FM every Monday – Friday with Dj Cisse and Daron Bartlett.

On the microphone, she sounded beautifully different.

We were in presence a true artiste that has actually mastered her power and form of art.

Performing songs like Bad Bih, UG on Rocks and LIKKLE More had some of the revellers singing along and actually asking for more.

After about a two year hiatus, rapper Mun G is back on the scene making headline appearances

Mun G was the biggest highlight of the night.

Performing songs like Namalayo, Follow my Rules, Sala Puleesa, Virgin and so many more. Mun*G really had revellers hipped and simply vibing along to all the music which by the way was played live by the A Ka Dope Band.