X users irritate Burna Boy

Sunday, October 8, 2023
by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has expressed disappointment with the way users of X, formerly Twitter, carry themselves on the platform.

The Ye singer has personally had hot exchanges with his fellow compatriots on a number of issues from entertainment to politics. He has also clashed with several people from different parts of Africa, largely South Africa, a country he has a love-hate relationship with.

While appearing on UK’s Kiss Fresh radio, Burna Boy stated that he does not like X users generally.

“I don’t like people on Twitter. I used to think it was only Nigerians on Twitter that were just mad. Then I went to Kenya, I saw that it was the same thing. I went to South Africa, it was the same thing. I went to America, they have their own group,” he said.  

In 2020, Burna Boy threatened to quit then Twitter after he taunted Nigerian youth, telling them they deserved their crop of leaders. It followed the arrest of Nollywood star Funke Akindele for hosting a birthday party for her husband during lockdown, despite their effort campaigning for the lockdown. The incidence caused outrage among Nigerians, who accused the couple of hypocrisy.

The public backlash ticked off Burna Boy, who, at the time, observed that Nigerians love selective outrage. He said a fire outbreak had just happened at the office of the country’s accountant general and there was no public reaction. He claimed it was a ploy to cover up financial misappropriation.  

For that, he threatened he was going to quit the platform because it served no useful purpose whatsoever.

