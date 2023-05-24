Working out boosts one’s sex life, says XFM’s Denzel

By Joan Murungi

XFM presenter and former Big Brother Africa housemate Charles Denzel Mwiyeretsi has urged those that don’t exercise to do so, saying “It clears your mind, your sex life becomes better.”

“When you start to work out, you have so much energy. You can carry the girl, you can last longer while having sex because there is a lot of blood flow in your body. Working out also helps you have a stronger erection.”

He revealed that exercising makes one horny and that is why many women end up sleeping with their gym instructors. When Denzel gets horny after working out, he calls for help or helps himself.

How did Denzel’s fitness journey start?

At one point in his life, he joined boxing as a form of exercise, only for him to be beaten blue black. Even with proper gear, he still received several blows to the head. He now brands boxing a brutal sport.

“I cried so hard. They punched me hard and it was very painful. I cried and I couldn’t believe that I was crying. Everything was blurry. I vowed never to do boxing again. I came to respect boxing as a sport,” Denzel said.

However, he still loves and goes for boxing matches, not to participate, but to spectate.

Today, Denzel focuses on free cardio workouts that have greatly improved his life.

Denzel started his fitness journey in earnest in 2013 when he went for the Big Brother Africa reality show. While in the house, they used to have workout routines in the morning, where a fitness trainer would take them through the drills.

When Denzel left the house, he continued with working out. He later picked interest in cardio videos shared by an online instructor called Shaun-T.

“He shows you different moves to take you through your workout schedule,” said Denzel.

With this, he felt like he was once again part of the Big brother circle. He later got a personal trainer and started exercising from home. He bought a barbell and some dumbbells.

“I like working out from home because I like to work out in my underwear. It is very private. I am also a noisy workout person and that is annoying in the gym,” Denzel revealed.

While explaining the benefits of working out, Denzel revealed that cardio is great for burning fat, helps in opening one’s lungs and also helps the heart pump fast.

“When you start to live this life where you buy a car, you don’t work out since you find yourself getting lazy. You find yourself driving a lot. With cardio, I felt like I needed to burn my energy and that has helped me.”

He boosts that he rarely gets sick.

Why Denzel started exercising?

The renowned radio presenter started exercising because he wanted to look good. His biggest fear is to have a big belly and also, get rich and start falling sick because of not exercising.

Every time Denzel works out, he relates it to work. Fans out there love to see their star with a good body.

“I love to work on my arms a lot because I want my shirts to feet better. Since I put on shorts, I also love to work on my legs a lot so that I can have them toned.

To execute his DJ job better, he wants to keep his legs strong since he stands for long hours.

Denzel’s love for shorts is known by many. He fancies them because he finds them comfortable.

Denzel says he normally does a full body workout where he uses his body weight to exercise. Among these, he does push-ups, jumping jerks and jumping side to side.

While speaking about the health benefits of working out, Denzel first laughed. When he looks at his friends, he realises that he is doing better than them. He is grateful that his body mass index is very okay. Most of his friends have put on so much weight since after they got married and then started to eat food at home all the time.

Denzel eats one meal a day. He has lunch (local food) and doesn’t eat dinner. He sold his food and cooker. He tries his level best not to keep food at home. He normally eats a lot when he is going out because, he well knows he is going to use this chance to burn the energy.

He eats junk food twice a week. Fruits and a glass of juice or milk never miss out on his menu before going to bed.

Denzel exercises three times a week. Weekends are for recovery. One needs to relax the body so that you can easily resume later on in the week with a body that isn’t tired.

“You have to look at your body while choosing your diet. The beauty of growing old is that you start to realise what happens to your body. I started to realise that when I eat a lot, I go to sleep and my body is just piles more weight.”

Back in the day before Denzel started exercising, he was so tiny. Even when he never had that toned body, he loved to move shirtless. Denzel is happy that workouts have helped him change. He loves his new look. When he started working out, he also wanted to put on body mass because he loved to fit in his clothes.

“They now fit. I don’t have to adjust so much. I like it now. Years ago, I was tiny. Now that I have a toned body, fans love my new look. They give compliments when they see me.”

Denzel is happy with his new look. “I look more mature now. He is happy that he doesn’t look like a sugar daddy.”

Meanwhile, he adds that working out needs dedication. Your mind needs to be clear. You shouldn’t have destructions on your mind. It might be a financial or family problem.