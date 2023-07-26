Women’s Zibs: What happened to petticoats?

By Faith Ngabirwe

The words I want to use in this first line are almost similar to a popular song’s entry verse, so I will choose to skip them and move straight to the point.



Dear planned readers of mine, where did the girls’ petticoats go?

It was a cold Saturday morning when I tried to throw on my weekend wifey robe and woke up earlier than the owner of the house so as to make my presence felt as soon as he opened his eyes. So, I took a stroll down the narrow pathway, umbrella in hand.

Halfway down the road, someone stepped out of the only gated house in this area and joined the pathway. My umbrella was slightly covering my view of whoever was walking ahead of me, but at the glance of this person that had just joined in this pilgrimage, I adjusted my glasses.



In the fullness of a broad daylight, this person had chosen to get up and step out in their nightwear. When I say nightwear, I don’t mean that they had a night gown on, noooooo!!! This was a silky skimpy dress with double slits.

My view presented a left and right kind of rhythm that left me wondering what else lay beneath, aside from what I had

already seen. I later learnt that this is a very popular kind of dress and apparently it is in vogue.

The shock.



You people, you mean the efforts of the women who came before us, the sleepless nights of Mothers’ Union groups praying for this generation have all gone to waste? No honestly tell me, where are your petticoats? In this country where we leave home unaware of the day’s sudden events like a political party chairperson escaping from its offices by climbing over a perimeter wall, you guys still move around with naked thighs?



I know some of you are going to argue that these things are out of style and its time to separate the chaff from the real deal. But here’s the thing, there are many other alternatives to petticoats. People have bikers and leggings and body socks. One of these could work for you depending on dress code.

This business of outlining your features as if it is a tracing paper assignment set for all views to excel with their eyes and imaginations should end this month. The weekend is here. Stop being petty and get some petticoats.