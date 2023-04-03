Women’s Zibs: People will talk whether you have children or not

By Faith Ngabirwe

The other day, in a post, Dr. Paul Kasenene called upon women to have as many children as they could because according to him, child bearing is a way of bypassing some health conditions and living long enough to blow many candles.

In that moment, the kings and queens of office banter took turns to both praise and mimic the man that has continuously preached for us to turn away from cows and all their by-products and focus on greens and fruits.

It did not matter that Stella from the communications department has no child in her late forties, or that Ben is still battling a case of child support with a baby mama he has since labelled crazy.

When the sun went to sleep and the moon shone bright that evening, many of us lit torches into our lives, trying to understand what the nutritionist’s words could have meant – on a serious note. This would have been a good reflection period if only it had not been interrupted by Bruno K and his side gig of allegedly abandoning his offspring, the Karamoja iron sheets saga, as well as the arrival of the man himself – Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya ‘Mr. Updates’ from prison.

You see, in the middle of this reflection, there are many things that popped up; the most pertinent one being why are people so bothered about others who have chosen not to have kids at all, or as yet? I have failed to fathom this degree of entitlement.

In my opinion, if someone wants the world to get insights into their life, they will share. But if I do not come out to share, then let us all do each other a favour and pretend like there is absolutely nothing to know about that area of my life. But even when I share snippets of my life’s goings-on, swallow the bitter pill and accept that these are my opinions and you, therefore, cannot do anything.

You remember how your mother’s word was the law in your house growing up, how you didn’t and couldn’t dare answer back or question? That is exactly how it should be. Turn off comments.

In the middle of so much circus going on in this country, the best advice I would give a woman is to stay away from men that move around with so much clout, but will only send you money to start a chapatti business after emptying your eyes, filling buckets.

I understand that we have the fear of dying tomorrow or even today, and not leaving any child, but the fact is people will talk even if you leave 20 kids.

The narrative, and mood will be the same – somber and pity. “Oh dear, she has left so many children,” they will cry.

Maybe you should concentrate on making sure you lay your bed before stepping out of the house, and check to make sure that you don’t have a hideous heap of underwear because when you are no longer with us, whispers will be made not only about what you could have changed about yourself, but also what the universe and time did not allow you to attend do.

This past week has been a whole lot crazy in my head.

As I mourned my friend Edward Muhumuza, I wondered what to concentrate on. I want to have more children so that my

obituaries sound sweet and my loved ones are comforted? I want to build myself a beautiful ancestral home so that mourners will be wowed and naysayers’ lips glued? Perhaps I need to establish what exactly it is, that people want. When you get time, fear mourners!