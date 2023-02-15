Women Zibs: The pressure of Valentine’s Day keeps getting ‘worser’ each year

By Faith Ngabirwe

February 14 marked another important day in the meme world. People had various expectations from their partners and whether or not they were met is a whole meme list that will keep us entertained until the next public holiday.

I have been looking through the calendar and I should say I am pretty impressed by God’s divine intervention and dedication.

You see, these things of love are not easy. For starters, I suggest that these relationships or rather arrangements should have clauses that provide for disaster preparedness, also known as acts of God; situations that befall us when we least expect them and are way out of our control.

For instance, the people that had planned “business trips abroad” because they wanted to be at the Gwanga Mujje concert with another hot cake are now stuck in a hotel room, waiting for the week long ‘trip’ to end and then they can return home.

When I say the pressure is getting ‘worser’, I want you to think about the darling that has been waiting for flowers from the daddy whose son failed their Senior Four leavers’ exams.

There is nothing as hard as comforting a father who is looking at the hustle of looking for schools in this hot city. You will try to rub his belly and all he will say is, “Do you know anyone in that school?” calmly signalling that you should keep your mouth shut if you have nothing useful to say.

All these things happen. Seasons come and seasons go. This Valentine’s Day you will be up in the skies, but there might come a day when the winds that took Chameleone’s stage will come for your staycation of a relationship at the time when you feel like you have arrived and are busy dishing out unsolicited relationship advice telling us to warm people’s water for washing their feet after work. I’m telling you some catastrophes cannot leave you the same even.

The best way is to count your losses and move on.

The beauty about flowers and chocolate and gifts is that they can be delivered at any time of the year. The matching outfits can also wait. Do not let this pressure kill you for nothing. Online in-laws are always ready, with the aww-ooohh choir on the front row.

Just like some children in school were visited after the official visiting day, we can only hope and pray for you sis, that daddy shows up on February 24, for another business trip. Oh, and let’s keep our fingers crossed, hoping that it will not rain terribly, AGAIN!