Women Zibs: Open letter to the fresh campuser

By Faith Ngabirwe

Dear Fresh Girl,

This comes to let you know that your self-appointed big sister has already taken up her roles and today starts with a few nuggets of wisdom to help you stay sane, afloat and up to purpose with the main purpose that made you aspire to walk into the gates of that university.

First things first; make friends. I hate to break it to you, but the hard truth is that you will not survive even one month if you choose to walk the lonely path.

Unlike in high school where you all slept in one dorm and heard a school announcement in one loud voice, at uni, lecturers do not make phone calls to individuals to let them know that the exam timetable is out.

Your friends will play a big role in keeping you informed and WhatsApp groups will keep your phone buzzing. Of course, you will be served more gist in these groups like who was seen leaving Ritah’s room at midnight, but it will be up to you as a now adult on your own, to choose what to save and what to delete.

Have friends for all seasons, especially the ones you will dance with on grad day and the ones who can chip in when papa’s pocket money for the class hand-outs delays. Yes, I said it!

The era of social media has come with good and bad news. Whereas many of us are able to sell our butunda online, there’s another category that is into parading goods that are not for purchase. Pardon me please, maybe the aim is to advertise, I don’t know really. But what I am trying to say is, be mindful who you share your moist secret life with.

People are into different businesses at the uni to survive and you may never know one of your buddies runs such a cartel until your gorgeous underwear is paraded for the netizens. That said, what happened to “knowing yourself”?

Please continue knowing yourself and hold the Lord’s Prayer at heart, to resist from temptations that render you helpless and hopeless. Your father will blame your mother in this situation and the entire clan will be very unhappy with your representation.

Eat whatever you can afford. The era of “Kale, me I don’t like posho,” has come to an end. It’s survival mode and get ready to eat whatever the day brings.

Uni food is very expensive these days and if you choose to eat out on daily, sis, I don’t know if your tuition will survive the appetite and the prices.

Long story short, stock food like we did during COVID-19 and behave like your mother did, controlling portions and all. Of course, there will be days of bliss and merrymaking, but that should not be your ‘normal’.

We know that you love cooking but unless your course is all about eating, dining and trying out recipes, you have no business cooking two types of sauce at the same time. People, please stop wasting food! BEEF IN GNUTS?

Stay alert! Danger, students at work. You should print this and hold the placard everywhere you go to show your seriousness and commitment to your goal.

Apart from the other gender, there’s another group I want to warn you about; conmen (and women).

My first day at campus, I was baptised by a conman who claimed a stone had entered me and he needed money to remove it, or else my burial was looming.

To be honest, I was terrified to the core, but I held onto my ka money that my dad had placed in my hands as he departed. I walked to my room, and waited for my end, ha ha. Stay woke, sis.

I know a number of you are in the city, on your own, for the first time, and these con stars know this too. It shows by the way, but stay calm, the Lord is with you.

And, I am also with you.