Women Zibs: God knew Kyabazinga needed a queen

By Faith Ngabirwe

The eastern region has had quite some attention this month.

Last weekend, all roads led to Jinja for the Nyege Nyege Festival. It was all fun and games, with the organisers calling it, “a very beautiful experience.”



Well, it is all fun and games until you cannot remember the name of the guy holding your hand or whether you actually came in trousers or shorts.

And perhaps it is at that moment that your dear beloved mama is on her knees pleading with God to protect her daughter from the trials of this world.

Unbeknownst to her, her baby girl, her sweet little bundle of joy, is out there daring the world to bring it on.

Now, imagine being the in-charge of this land, where crazy money is minted in a crazy fun way that has some parents cursing, couples breaking up ‘on ground’ and immediately hooking up other people, while others lie about business trips to be able to escape to this secret haven.

Sincerely, God also saw that the Kyabazinga, William Wilberforce Nadiope Gabula IV, has a whole load of work to do and decided to give him a helper. And now that we have a sis in our corner, we hope that her prayers for the land will leave a great impact.

The Kyabazinga could never have managed all the 20,000 of you, daring the gods and God Himself as if you have contacts of people who operate shops with life spare parts and second, third and fourth chances.

The kind of risks people take can only be likened to grasshoppers that keep showing up each year, albeit with clear knowledge of what awaits them.

We, therefore, have to pray and fast for the royal couple to have the strength to deal with y’all. May the land of the most delicious chapattis sore higher and higher, attracting more and more of us to cross the bridge. It should be noted though that we do not need any drama in this blessed land, especially girl drama.

Other than that, you are welcome to enjoy the fruitful prayers of the Kyabazinga and the Inhebantu, peacefully and cheerfully. Please don’t stress the Queen because as you have seen, she graced us with her beauty, she’s quiet delicate and seems not to like too much noise.

All we want is pomp and royalty. So please, leave your chaos in Kampala. In the meantime, start saving some ka money to avoid calling people bad in December.

Congratulations to the Kyabazinga on finding a helper!