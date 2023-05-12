Young women fall for married men because of greed, says New Vision’s Dr. Love

By Abia Kaitesi

In an interview with Sunday Vision on May 7, Bukedde TV’s Dorah Namaala caused quite a stir when she stated that she regretted dating a married man.

It’s not everyday that you hear stories of women regretting dating married men, judging from their outwards shows of ‘arrivalism’, what with the sponsored trips abroad, super expensive weaves, expensive phones and all.

Namaala only recently, April 30, marked 17 years in the media industry with her Namaala ku Vibe party with fans aboard a boat in Kalangala.

Namaala, who has achieved quite a bit, revealed that she has gone through a lot since she hooked the mystery man immediately after she completed university.

“If you are dating a married man, you will have labels attached to your personality, and you will be judged brutally for snatching someone else’s man, yet some of us dated them because of immaturity,” she said.

Namaala continued: “A married man will never invest a fortune in you or treat you like a wife. In fact, if you are looking for financial help from married men, forget it because they are meanest men alive,” she said.

Prominent cases of women who have dated married men

At the beginning of 2022, singer-turned-politician Judith Babirye publicly apologised for snatching a married man. The lovebirds had had a colourful wedding ceremony in 2018, only for the relationship to crumble in 2019.

In a video, Babirye issued an apology to Ugandans and her co-wife, Lukia Ntale, for the pain she caused when she snatched her man, Paul Ssebulime.

In 2015, singer Jackie Chandiru tied the knot with her Polish sweetheart, Nol Van Vliet. It was not long before it came to the fore that he was still married to another woman, a South Sudanese.

Jackie and Vleit went their separate ways afterwards.

Why do young girls date married men?

Hillary Bainemigisha, a relationship counsellor popularly known as Dr. Love, also a senior producer working at New Vision, stated that women fall in love with married men for transactional sex, it being they want money, expensive lifestyles, expensive phones and all aspects of a glamourous life.

“Some of these girls and women admire successful men who have made a lot of money and are known to be rich by the society. When these men come to date them, they don’t resist, knowing they are going to have a successful life and get fame with them. Young girls just fall in love and have no idea of the man’s marital status because some of these men don’t tell them that they are married at the start and even if they later tell them, it’s hard for these girls to come out because they are already in love,” he said.

Dr. Love said peer pressure also makes these girls date married men.

“When they see their friends receiving gifts and luxurious stuff, they would want to also be like them, so they end up accepting these married men,” he said.

Dr. Love further said some of these women don’t want love, but a child.

“For instance, you find a woman has taken long without giving birth and they are looking for someone with whom they can have a child with and end up settling with the available married man who can take full responsibility. This comes with a lot of repercussions like acquiring HIV from these men, which will lead to suffering and death eventually. It can be an unfair relationship because it can never lead to marriage because this man is legally committed to another woman.

‘’If you get pregnant during the process, it would be unfair to the baby because he/she won’t be raised with the father’s love since that married man has got his other children to take care of,” said Dr. Love.

More so, Dr Love also mentioned the risks and breakages of the home and family.

“Since the main woman knows that there a side chick, she will try to fight her as much as she can in order to protect her family. The Government should bring up counsellors for the married couples to advise them on how to run their homes without breakages, especially for the women to serve their men sexually for them not to go out and look for satisfaction else where.”

The relationship counsellor further advised that parents should organise meetings with their girls and talk to them about the dangers of dating older men.

“If they can join organisations that let them engage with young boys, they would get themselves partners for marriage,” he said.