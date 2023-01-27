Woman to pay over sh9m to would-be husband over failed marriage

By Michael Odeng

The Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kanungu district has ordered a woman to refund sh9.4m to a man following the breach of an agreement to marry.

In a judgement delivered on Thursday (January 26), Grade One Magistrate Asanasio Mukobi ruled that Richard Tumwine is entitled to sh9.4m reimbursed by Fortunate Kyarikunda for tuition at the Law Development Centre (LDC) in Kampala.

“Tumwine’s suit succeeds. He is entitled to the money which he gave to Kyarikunda in this failed relationship,” he ruled.

The magistrate also awarded sh1m to Tumwine in general damages for inconvenience and psychological anguish. He also awarded him the costs of the suit.

“I hold that since the promise to marry was not fulfilled by Kyarikunda to the detriment of Tumwine, then he is entitled to reimbursement of his money spent on her,” he ruled.

The magistrate said the victim is entitled to compensation, citing Article 126 (2) (c) of the Constitution.

Court documents indicate that in 2015, Tumwine was a teacher at Kiringa Primary School, where Kyarikunda came for teaching practice and the two fell in love.

Subsequently, they entered an agreement in which they agreed to get married in 2018.

Accordingly, Tumwine financially supported Kyarikunda, including sponsoring her for a diploma in law at LDC, where he spent sh9.4m.

On January 10, 2022, the two persons arranged for an introduction ceremony and a budget was drawn with the function slated for February 2022.

However, Kyarikunda turned against Tumwine, saying she cannot marry an old man, prompting Tumwine to sue her, seeking several reliefs, including damages.