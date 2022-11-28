Woman raped while jogging in Kira

Monday, November 28, 2022
by Editorial Team
By Jeff Andrew Lule

The Police in Kira municipality and Namugongo in Wakiso district are hunting for a gang of men who raped a woman who was jogging in the wee hours of November 27, 2022.

The 21-year-old victim is said to have been jogging at about 4:30am, when she was intercepted at Kimbejje village towards Naalya, Kampala, by three panga-wielding men.

“They dragged her to a nearby bush, raped her and also took her smartphone,” Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said.

Enanga, who was addressing journalists at the Police’s weekly press briefing at the Police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala, warned the public against jogging while it is still dark.

He said the Police have already started a hunt to obtain the identities of the suspects so that they face the law. 

“We suspect they must be from the same area,” he added.

Run in groups 

Enanga urged those going for jogging to always run in groups.

“Jog in well-lit places where everyone can see each other, avoid using headphones/sets while running to hear every sound, put on reflecting attires to easily be seen by other road users, move with flashlights and run from the opposite side facing where cars are coming from,” he said.  

