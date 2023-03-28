Woman arrested over suspicion of stealing baby to please lover

By John Masaba

The Police in the Kampala Metropolitan Area have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing a baby.

Skakila Mbabazi, 22, was arrested last week from Taibah-Kisenyi in Kawempe Division, Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said Monday, March 27.

Mbabazi, who has been in a relationship with a man (name withheld), reportedly stole the baby in a bid to please her lover after suffering a miscarriage.

“To save the relationship, she (suspect) came up with the plot and went to the village in Ntungamo district, where she stole a baby on March 18 from Quraish Nsamba. She brought the kid to Kampala on March 24,” Enanga said.

He said the Police managed to cause the suspect’s transfer to Ntungamo after her arrest and that she was to be arraigned in court on Monday (March 27).

“We managed to examine the two-month-old baby girl and handed her over to her parents,” he said.

Not uncommon

In February 2022, the Police arrested a 63-year-old woman, who befriended a mother who had just given birth at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital and stole her baby.

The suspect, who was identified as Aketch (second name withheld), later vanished to Ngora district with the infant. However, Police intelligence units successfully tracked her down and arrested her five days later with the baby, who was reunited with the mother.

In the same month, 18-year-old Anna Kyomugisha from Kabwohe in Sheema district was hoodwinked by a child predator, who also befriended her at the hospital.

Police said the child thief had convinced Kyomugisho that her husband had locked her matrimonial home. She then asked that she accommodates her for a night.

But in the night, the child predator sneaked out of the house with the baby. To date, the baby has never been found.

The same month Police recovered 18-month-old Joshua Ahumuza, who was stolen from Kabale district.

The Police said Ahumuza was stolen by her stepmother, Sylvia Ahimbisibwe, who later dumped him in the middle of a banana plantation in Ntungamo district where he was recovered by locals the next day.

In March 2022, in the Kampala Metropolitan area, a one and half-year-old baby was stolen during Sunday prayers morning in Mutundwe.

The Police later arrested one of the church members who was captured on CCTV handing over the baby to another woman. The whereabouts of the baby was still unknown by press time.