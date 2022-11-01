Woman arrested for drugging, robbing a man of sh13m

By Michael Odeng

A woman who allegedly drugged and robbed a man of sh13m has been arrested and detained at Kasangati Police Station.

According to the Police, Lydia Nakiyizi alias Karungi Hope and a man identified as Creffin, on October 13, went to Afro Club in Kasangati for leisure.

Moments later, Creffin went to Queens Palace in Mpererwe, where he ordered more drinks, but was surprisingly joined by Nakiyizi, who he had earlier seen at Afro Club.

While at the club, Nakiyizi sat next to Creffin and further engaged him in a conversation before exchanging contacts.

Eventually, the victim (Creffin) went for a short call, but upon his return, he found when the suspect was pouring beer into his glass without permission. When he asked why, Nakiyizi claimed she thought it was her drink.

The two continued drinking together until Creffin started feeling unwell and excused himself, to return to his home.

It was at that stage that the suspect also said she was leaving. The duo moved out together, but while sloping out of the bar, the victim (Creffin) became unconscious and blacked out.

The following day, he (Creffin) woke up and found himself in a lodge stripped naked with all his items, including two automated teller machine (ATM) cards for Equity and Centenary Bank and sh3m cash, stolen. Also, sh10m was withdrawn using Creffin’s ATM cards before it was blocked.

What Police says

“Although our focus has been protecting and warning girl victims against ‘date rape’ drugs put into cocktails, to incapacitate and sexually assault them; we warn several men about bar-hoping flirty women, who frequent upscale bars and entertainment places, to purposely prey on drunk men. They also target men who are attracted by their looks and engage them in conversation,” Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga warned in a police statement released on November 1.

He disclosed that the suspect faces charges of administering an overpowering drug or substance, theft, and trafficking in persons.

Enanga said it is after taking spiked drinks that the victims black out and later wake up or regain consciousness either in their homes, lodges, or roadside, with their valuables missing.

In extreme cases, he said such women take compromising photos and blackmail the victims.

“Drink spiking can happen to any type of drink, whether alcoholic or non-alcoholic. The effects can be unpredictable, but are likely to be more serious, if someone who has had their drink spiked, has also consumed more alcohol or other drugs. This is because of the combined effects from the different drugs working at the same time,” Enanga said.

The symptoms of drink spiking, according to Enanga, include lowered inhibition, loss of balance, feeling sleepy, visual problems, confusion, nausea, vomiting, and unconsciousness.

Enanga, however, said individuals can protect themselves against drink spiking by carefully planning their night out, going to licensed venues, going with a friend and looking out for each other, never leaving a drink unattended to, not accepting drinks from someone you do not know, avoid drinking too much, among others.