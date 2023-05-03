Woman allegedly kills co-wife with poisonous substance

By Jeff Andrew Lule

Kyotera police are actively looking for a woman who is accused of attacking her co-wife and injecting her with what they believe to be a toxic chemical.

According to reports, Jackie Namubiru, a resident of Lwanzi “B” cell, Mutukula Town Council in Kyotera district, vanished following the vicious attack on her co-wife, Lydia Nakimera, 23, a salon owner in the neighbourhood.

According to reports, the incident happened on April 20 about 4:00am.

At the weekly press conference held at Naguru Police Station, a Kampala suburb, on May 2, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the victim was rushed to Bulamu Clinic before being transferred to Byansi’s Clinic in Masaka City in critical condition, where she later passed away on April 23, at approximately 6:30pm.

Enanga said the Police were already on a serious hunt for the suspect.

“We strongly condemn such acts of violence against rivals in relationships. Jealous behaviors can be destructive like in this very aspect, yet the Family Protection Units have mechanisms in place of resolving family disputes. A serious hunt for the suspect is ongoing,” he added.