Wizkid fans roast Burna Boy over Grammys affiliation

By Hussein Kiganda

Fans of Nigerian singer Wizkid (real name Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun) have thrown stones at Burna Boy’s nominations at the Grammy Awards.

Burna Boy (real name Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu) got two nominations – Best Global Music Album (Love, Damini) and Best Global Music Performance (Last Last).

Having made research, WizKids fans found out that Burna’s song Last Last was co-written by the chief executive officer of the Grammys Academy, Harvey Mason Jr.

Because of this, they claim that his nomination for Best Global Music Performance for Last Last is because of his affiliation to the Grammys.

“Nine people wrote Last Last, including Burna Boy himself, making it 10 people and yet the song is even SAMPLED!! And secondly, the Grammy CEO is one of the writers,” Beat Box wrote.

“Ok, fine, but think this is Burna Boy, right? CEO of Grammys wrote song for him, but dey always after Wizkid,” Jaydee wrote.

“So you think fraudogwu picking a song the Grammy CEO wrote to sample isn’t part of it?” Kay Frog Eater asked.

Burma Boy’s Last Last was nominated in the same category as Gimme Love by Matt B featuring Eddy Kenzo.