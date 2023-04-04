Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Wisdom Kaye responds to Eddie Sendi over ‘Nalumansi’ comments

by Editorial Team
By Jeff Andrew Lule

Renowned social media critic Wisdom Kaye has reacted to comments made by radio presenter and music critic Eddie Sendi regarding singer/politician Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine’s latest song Nalumansi.  

Nalumansi, which was created a week ago, is still drawing flak from some segments of the public, many of whom think it is bad.

Sendi allegedly blasted the song, claiming that it was badly produced and that it used the same track as previous songs.

He emphasised the need for a better producer and higher-quality production.

Dan Magic, a well-known producer, created the tune.

Using the same track for several songs is acceptable in music and has been done before in Jamaica and other parts of the world, according to Kaye, who observed during an interview on one of the local radio stations.

He cited the American renowned producer and rapper Khaled Mohammed Khaled, commonly known as DJ Khaled, who creates one track and licenses it to other musicians.

“The issue is that folks like Sendi can’t understand the song’s message because it’s so obscure. After Elvis Basudde and Paul Kafeero’s passing, Uganda has waited for approximately 20 years to produce a song with such a hidden message as Nalumansi,” Kaye said.

According to Kaye, Sendi and the others failed to understand the meaning of the song, which is why they are resisting it.

Many people are still disturbed by the song’s message. 

