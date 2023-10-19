Winnie Nwagi taunts organizers of UB40 concert

By Ahmad Muto

As you read this, singer Winnie Nwagi is going through what is borderline emotional roller-coaster following the announcement that English reggae and pop band UB40 will return to Uganda to stage a concert days to Christmas.

Nwagi took to Snapchat the second the news became public to share her sentiments peppered with frustration and disappointment. Multi award-winning American pop star, Beyonce in her opinion would have been a better choice. She posted, “We want Beyonce … muzunga na UB40 but Ugandans tulabye…,” on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

By Thursday, October 19, she was still lamenting, only this time also suggesting Irish pop boy band, Westlife as a great choice for their music that Ugandans find nostalgic.

“UB40!!! Really!! The way everyone was waiting for the big news. But when r we hvn Beyonce..?? Twaza gwaki… lwakili Westlife kale oba tunoonyayo bakadde. Who wouldn’t go for Westlife … hooo almost everyone wud sing their lungs out … naye mama,” she added.

Nwagi is signed to Swangz Avenue music camp. The concert is being organized by Talent Africa, another city music camp.

The concert dubbed UB40 featuring Ali Campbell will see the group perform with their former lead singer, Campbell again in Kampala. It is set for December 21, 2023 at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

The group last performed here in Kampala as a wholesome lot in 2008 before effecting changes in what saw the exit of their lead singer Ali Campbell. The New Vision reported at the time that the concert was attended by over 30,000 revelers.