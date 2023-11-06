Monday, November 6, 2023
Winnie Nwagi music collaboration launched my solo career – Chozen Blood

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Chozen Blood has disclosed that his collaboration with singer Winnie Nwagi launched his solo career after his tumultuous exit from Team No Sleep (TNS). The song, Yitayo Ondabeko he said was originally meant to feature singer Nina Roz who was formerly associated with TNS. However, getting her to the recording studio became a task.

“I was meant to record Yotayo Ondabeko with Nina Roz. I knew Winnie (Nwagi) but we were not close. After TNS, I got in touch with Yese Oman Rafiki. After recording the song, we realized it needed a female voice. Nina had a manager who was my friend and got him to listen to the song, he loved it and said he would pay for the video. I was with her at TNS so I said no problem. But I think Nina had issues bothering her as a person. We made appointments three times but then realised I needed to move on,” he told a prominent media personality via YouTube.

“Winnie came to mind because I wrote her song Katono Katono. I called Julius (Kyazze of Swangz Avenue), he gave me an appointment. We met and I made her listen to it. He liked it. We recorded and it hit. It launched my solo career,” he added.

Nwagi and Chozen have in the past been rumoured to be dating but both have denied the rumours several times. According to the latter, they just have a connection that is strictly professional.

