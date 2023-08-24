Winnie Byanyima decries ‘racist’ harassment in US

By Ahmad Muto

UNAIDS executive director Winnie Byanyima has decried what she termed as racist harassment in the US at the hands of security.

On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, she posted on X that her neighbour called the police while she was exercising.

“I’ve had enough of racist harassment. For three years, I’ve lived in a blg with this private park. Security constantly target me just for exercising in our park. Today he called the cops on me who rudely stopped my workout. The cops treated me like an intruder in my own space,” Byanyima said.

A section of Ugandans reacted with worry. They said if someone of her social status could get such treatment, they wondered what would happen to them. Some suggested she consults with her bosses to be allowed to work from home (Uganda).

In July 2022, Byanyima took to Twitter to decry the harassment she suffered while boarding a plane in Geneva, Switzerland heading to Canada for the pre-conferences of the 24th international AIDS conference. “I’m @Geneva airport, at the gate, boarding pass in hand on my way to #unaids2022, I’m almost refused to board, all docs scrutinized over and over again, calls made….. I board last,” she tweeted.