Why Ykee Benda is ignoring Bruno K

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Singers Ykee Benda and Bruno K are some of the Ugandan entertainers that are as heavily invested in international football as they are in local entertainment. The two are fans of rival English Premier League clubs Arsenal and Manchester United respectively.


Following Arsenal’s triumph over Everton, Mpaka Records boss Ykee Benda decided to troll United fans by sharing a photo of a lady clad in an Arsenal kit with the caption: “You have 1 hour to respond, Manure fans.”


Bruno K chose to join in on the banter. He responded with a photo, also of a lady in a United jersey, with the caption: “You have 1 year to respond sir.” The silence from Ykee Benda, one could hear a feather drop!
No quote, retweet or reply.

In 2021, Bruno K accused Ykee Benda in a YouTube interview of snatching his girlfriend of six years.

He narrated that he bumped into his girlfriend clubbing with the Munakampala singer.

Concerned, he decided to ask her what was going on, but he later became confrontational that they almost fought. Bruno K added that he contemplated suicide, but dancehall singer A Pass talked him out of it, and advised him to focus on music.

And from then, his friendship with Benda ended and he shed off all the respect he had for him. Bruno K also vowed never to forgive him.

In his defence, however, Ykee Benda said Bruno K was seeking public sympathy because the girl dumped both of them and even gave birth to another man’s child.

According to Benda, he met the girl at music producer Nessim’s studio, where she told him she was single and they started dating, and therefore stated that he developed a strong dislike for Bruno K for being a small boy going around with an old story about them. 

