Why Vilani Nabukeera concert was cancelled

by Editorial Team
By Mariam Nakalema 

 

When singer Vilani Nabukeera made announcements weeks prior about her Am Shy February 14 concert at Freedom City, little did she know that the Police would come and throw a spanner in the works.

On February 14, which was Valentine’s Day, revellers made their way to the venue, only to find out that the concert had been cancelled.

Through her social media platforms, the Can’t You Feel It Baby singer wrote: ”With a lot of pain, I am here to tell all my fans that the Authorities have failed to clear my concert.“

Among the artistes who had been booked to perform at the concert were Gravity Omutujju, Fik Fameica, Geosteady, B2C and Maulana and Reign.

Vilani’s manager, who organised the show, turned down journalists’ requests for a comment.

In the evening of February 14, Vilani stated on her social media: “Vilani fans, we are working on another date which will be communicated soon.”

The Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, said: “ The promoter of the concert had not cleared with the IGP of police and the DPC of the area was not aware of the concert, so it had to be cancelled.”

He advised promoters to get clearance before they organise concerts.

Stranded revellers at Freedom City on Entebbe Road on February 14, 2023, Photo by Mariam Nakalema

