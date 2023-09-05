Why Uncle Mo wanted lockdown to stay longer

By Ahmad Muto

Digital content creator Moses Kiboneka alias Uncle Mo is not shy about admitting that the COVID-19-induced lockdown helped him build his brand.

While appearing on a podcast co-hosted by Swangz Avenue’s Benon Mugumbya, he explained that at the start, all he wanted was the lockdown to come to an end because besides the content he created, there was not much to keep him going.

“At that time, lockdown was a curse. I was depressed and the only thing that kept me afloat was the videos. I always hoped that the lockdown got lifted for my life to get back, but for some reason, God just made the lockdown stay, and I made the craft as fine as possible,” Uncle Mo said.

He only got to realise the lockdown was a blessing after it got lifted and his online views dropped.

When it returned in 2021, there was a dramatic surge in views.

Uncle Mo, car mechanic in Kireka in Wakiso district, with 48,700 subscribers, uploaded his first video on media streaming site YouTube on June 12, 2020. He has since uploaded about 70 videos and earned a combined over three million views.